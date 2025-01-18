Valencia close to completing third Premier League deal of the season

Valencia have already brought in Enzo Barrenechea (Aston Villa) and Max Aarons (AFC Bournemouth) from the Premier League, and another player could follow in the coming days. A new attacking player has been wanted by head coach Carlos Corberan, and it looks like Julio Enciso is the one.

As reported by Relevo, Valencia are in advanced negotiations to bring the Paraguayan international to the Mestalla, having been granted approval by Brighton for a deal to take place. He is the top target, not only because of his ability but also as he would not occupy a squad space, due to only being 20 years of age.

Enciso broke through at Brighton a couple of years ago, and he was widely regarded to be a top talent. However, his development has stagnated over the last 12 months, so a move to Valencia could be exactly what he needs to get back on track.