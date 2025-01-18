Thibaut Courtois close to Belgium return after coach exit

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois is on course to return to the Belgium national team in 2025.

The Los Blancos No.1 is currently eighth on the all-time list of appearances for the Red Devils with 102 caps.

However, after his high-profile decision to step down from the squad in August 2024, the 32-year-old has not added to his tally of international games.

Courtois has been locked in a disagreement with head coach Domenico Tedesco which ultimately confirmed his call on international duty.

Despite the lack of a resolution between the pair, Courtois had indicated his openness to a comeback and the situation has taken a key twist.

Belgium have opted to sack Tedesco, due to his inconsistent results in 2024, opening the door for Courtois to come back.

The national team ends its chapter with Domenico Tedesco. Thank you, Domenico, for your commitment and passion over the last two years. We wish you all the best for the future! pic.twitter.com/nKElQuYoKc — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) January 17, 2025

Belgium are next in action in March’s UEFA Nations League playoffs, against Ukraine, before 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification begins in June with games against North Macedonia and Wales.