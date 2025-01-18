Predicted Teams Getafe-Barcelona: Three changes planned by Hansi Flick

Barcelona travel to face Getafe on Saturday evening in their first La Liga match of 2025, and they will be aiming to close the gap to Real Madrid to two points. However, doing so will not be easy, as they and many other teams have struggled to secure victory at the Coliseum in recent years.

Hansi Flick’s side are riding right after four wins from four in the calendar year so far, and a fifth in a row is their aim. According to Sport, three changes are planned from the midweek victory over Real Betis, with Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado and Robert Lewandowski returning in place of Gerard Martin, Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo dropping out.

Getafe are also in good form, having won three in a row across all competitions, so they will be confident of a positive result on their home form. The now-fully fit Borja Mayoral is expected to make his first start of the season, with Juan Iglesias also set for a recall.

This will be a true test for Barcelona, who have returned to their best form in recent weeks. Getafe away is one of the toughest fixtures of the entire season, so if they emerge victorious, it will be a big statement.