Serie A big spenders eyeing up January moves for Barcelona pair

Barcelona must sell before they can make a move for top January target Marcus Rashford, and they do have several candidates for departures. Two of those are Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati, and at least one could be heading to Italy by the end of the month.

As reported by MD, Como are interested in Garcia and Fati, and the Serie A big spenders have already made preliminary enquiries about possible deals. However, they see it as difficult due to the plethora of clubs that are already keen on the Barcelona pair.

Cesc Fàbregas is interested in bringing Ansu Fati and Eric García to his Como side. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 18, 2025

Como, who are managed by ex-Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas, have already brought in Jean Butez, Assane Diao and Maxence Caqueret on permanent deals in the last couple of weeks, so it would be interesting to see whether they have the funds required to sign Garcia and/or Fati.

Barcelona are said to be prioritising the departure of Fati, whom they hope to replace with Marcus Rashford. As such, it could be more likely that the young winger heads to Italy, although it remains to be seen if that ends up being the case.