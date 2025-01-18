Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti at risk of mid-season sacking

Real Madrid have had a difficult season up until now, and because of this, there has been significant pressure on Carlo Ancelotti – and this has ramped up in the aftermath of last weekend’s Spanish Super Cup humiliation against Barcelona.

Despite this, Real Madrid have no plans to sack Ancelotti in the immediate future, although that’s not to say that he would not have his contract terminated under any circumstances.

According to Relevo, should Los Blancos exit the Champions League at an early stage (such as the league phase or play-off round), Ancelotti would almost certainly lose his position. If that were to be the case, his replacement would be Santiago Solari, who’d stay in charge for the remainder of the season.

Real Madrid are planning to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager, although that would only happen in the summer at earliest – it could even be delayed until 2026, although that’d depend on whether Ancelotti keeps his job until the end of his contract.