Pedri makes ‘perfect’ claim over Barcelona’s La Liga title charge

Barcelona face a major battle to potentially win the La Liga title this season.

La Blaugrana’s winning start to 2025 hit a block against old foes Getafe as they were held to a 1-1 draw in Madrid.

A fourth successive draw at the Estadio Coliseum highlights the issue Barcelona have in battling out wins against the resilient hosts.

Jules Kounde’s early goal was cancelled out by Mauro Arambarri’s equaliser before the break and the visitors failed to step up after the restart.

A tie in Madrid means Barcelona end the night five points off leaders Atletico Madrid who lost at Leganes.

The advantage now firmly lies with their title rivals and midfield star Pedri admitted they may need to win all 18 of their remaining league games to remain in the race.

“We probably have to be perfect and win all the remaining games to be able to recover in La Liga,” he said at full time.

“It’s always difficult to play against Getafe. They defend with a low block. It’s complicated. But, we should have defended our lead better.”

Barcelona return to UEFA Champions League action in midweek, as they aim to seal a last 16 place, away at Benfica on January 21 before hosting Valencia in league action five days later.