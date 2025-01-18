La Liga Round Up: Atletico Madrid suffer title slip at Leganes

Atletico Madrid saw their 15-game winning streak ended by a shock La Liga loss at Leganes in Saturday’s action.

Los Rojiblancos missed the chance to extend their title lead as they slipped up at their Madrid neighbours as Sevilla snatched a late victory at Girona.

Here’s how Saturday’s action unfolded…

Girona 1-2 Sevilla

Sevilla sealed a key morale boost in Catalonia via their first win over 2025 thanks to Dodi Lukebakio’s late finish.

The visitors started strongly at the Estadi Montilivi, with Isaac Romero denied from the penalty spot, before Arnau Martinez nodded Girona in front against the run of play.

However, the away side rallied after the restart, as Saul Niguez coolly slotted home his first goal for the club to level things up.

With the game in the balance in the closing stages, Lukebakio tipped it for Sevilla, as he superbly crashed home from close range.

ALL THINGS WORK TOGETHER FOR GOOD TO THOSE WHO LOVE GOD ROMANS 8:28 pic.twitter.com/ymq6tNwCTg — Dodi Lukebakio (@DLukebakio) January 18, 2025

Leganes 1-0 Atletico Madrid

In the afternoon game in the capital, the visitors came out on the wrong side of a feisty derby, as they missed a host of chances.

Matija Nastasic punished the away side’s lack of edge just after the restart as he powered home from a corner.

The league leaders were then gifted the chance to at least come away with a single point but Antoine Griezmann slammed his penalty wide of the post on the 90 minute mark.

antoine griezmann the gift that keeps on giving <3 pic.twitter.com/Gd0NtWEZYB — alena (@mzdrics) January 18, 2025

Real Betis 1-3 Alaves

Over in Andalucia, Alaves gave their hopes of avoiding relegation a surprise boost with a first win in over two months, against ten man Real Betis.

Kike Garcia got the ball rolling for the visitors with an early penalty before Jesus Rodriguez lashed home a brilliant equaliser.

However, Romain Perraud’s second half red card turned the game upside and Garcia took control, as two neat finishes secured all three points, and a hat trick for the veteran forward.

What A GAME from Kike Garcia ! 3 goals today for the spaniard. 😮#RealBetisAlavés pic.twitter.com/HvP9bhn9wX — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) January 18, 2025

Images via Getty Images/One Football