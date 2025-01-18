La Liga side confirm plan to sign Barcelona star in January window

Girona director Quique Carcel dropped a major hint over his plan to sign Eric Garcia this month.

The Catalan side have been linked with a renewed move for Garcia despite rising transfer in him interest from Serie A.

Garcia impressed on a season-long loan at Girona last season as the club sealed a first-ever UEFA Champions League qualification place.

After failing to agree a summer deal, the noise from Barcelona was over their keenness to keep the Spain international, despite his lack of first team prominence.

However, the ongoing financial uncertainty at Barcelona means sales are always possible, and Girona could test the situation in the coming days.

Carcel is confident Garcia would prefer to remain in Spain but admitted the deal would need to work for Girona.

“In the summer he was a player we wanted to bring in and now he’s playing games at Barca and doing quite well,” as per quotes from DAZN, via Marca.

“Our intention is to try to bring him back, but that depends on Barca being able to set conditions that are realistic for us, and maybe we can do it.”

Barcelona could demand in the region of €20m for the 24-year-old, which may fall outside Girona’s price range, and they will look to reduce that fee.

Girona are battling to secure a Champions League last 16 playoff spot this month ahead of huge games against AC Milan and Arsenal.