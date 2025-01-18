“In August I can understand, but not January – Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid situation

Less than 72 hours after their Copa del Rey tie against Celta Vigo ended, Real Madrid will be back in action against Las Palmas, which is their first La Liga match of 2025 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sunday’s fixture will be Real Madrid’s fifth of the calendar year, which would only be 19 days old. Carlo Ancelotti is very frustrated about the fixture schedule that his side is dealing with, as he told his press conference (via Diario AS).

“Not everyone is recovered. We lowered the intensity in today’s training, only tactics. I have complained many times about the calendar. A match at 9:30pm – in August I can understand it, not in January.”

Endrick Felipe was the hero of Real Madrid’s victory over Celta, as he scored twice in extra time. Ancelotti gave his thoughts on the Brazilian teenager, who has struggled for minutes in his first season at the club.

“He have options (to start), but the idea is to put in those who are more used to playing, (such as) Brahim, Mbappe and Rodrygo.

“My idea never changed (with Endrick). We always count on him taking into account the learning period. We have to take that into account. He is progressing as we thought when he arrived. He is very serious, very professional and is taking advantage of the minutes I give him with goals.”

Given the quick turnaround between the Celta and Las Palmas matches, there could be significant changes made by Ancelotti. One player that could feature is David Alaba, who has yet to make an appearance for Real Madrid since rupturing his ACL 13 months ago.

“Alaba is fine. Yesterday he played 40 minutes. He lacks rhythm, but the knee is fine. He will be in the squad and could have minutes. He can’t start the game, but he will have minutes.”