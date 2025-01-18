Hansi Flick: Barcelona lacked killer touch at hostile Getafe

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was at a loss to explain as his side were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw at Getafe.

La Blaugrana have enjoyed a winning start to 2025, but they were held away at old foes Getafe, as they could not find a second half winner.

A fourth successive league draw at the Estadio Coliseum highlights the issue Barcelona have in battling out wins against the resilient hosts.

The home fans ramped up the tension to try and knock Barcelona out of their stride and the Getafe players responded in kind.

It was a typically hostile environment in Madrid and Barcelona’s stars were unable to muster up a winner with Pedri claiming they may need to win every game to stand a chance of winning the title in 2025.

Flick was less pessimistic as the German claimed missed chances came back to haunt the once again.

“We had plenty of chances to win and we’re disappointed. You can see what it’s like to play at Getafe. They defend well, but we were not accurate in front of goal,” as per quotes from Marca.

“There was lots of emotion in the stadium, in all the plays and tackles. I’ve never experienced it like this, it’s new for me. I’m not happy, but we have to accept what happened today.”