Jude Bellingham has developed into a crucial player at Real Madrid in an incredible first 18 months in Spain.

Bellingham was named as the La Liga Player of the Season in his debut 2023/24 campaign with with an incredible 19 goals scored from midfield.

That tally was stretched to 23 in all competitions as Bellingham sealed an eye-catching La Liga and UEFA Champions League double at the end of the season.

The England star has continued his strong form, with nine goals scored so far in 2024/25, and the club’s move for him appears fully justified.

Real Madrid’s move for Bellingham came under scrutiny in 2023, as they paid Borussia Dortmund €103m to sign him, as part of a major investment in his expected impact.

The deal has worked out for all parties and former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has highlighted how that ruthless policy is no longer in place at Old Trafford.

“You have to go broke for a great player as Real Madrid do. Bellingham would be a perfect player for United, but I’m sure he wants to stay in Madrid for a few more years,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“United would have to pay around €180m to have a chance to sign Bellingham and that won’t happen.”

Bellingham is under contract in Madrid until 2029 and United would need to pay at least Yorke’s suggested figure to encourage a sale.