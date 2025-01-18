Florentino Perez to have Real Madrid presidency extended until 2029

Florentino Perez has been president of Real Madrid for 22 of the last 25 years, and it seems certain that his term will be extended once again. Despite already being 77 years of age, he has no plans to walk away from the club that he has turned into the best in the world during his second spell at the helm.

On Friday, Real Madrid confirmed that Perez has presented his valid candidacy for the next presidential election, and according to Relevo, he is the only person to have submitted his application for the position at this current stage.

The deadline for candidates to present their case is Saturday at 11.59pm, so the clock is ticking for anyone that wants to go up against Perez. However, it is not expected that this will happen, so barring any last minute surprises, he will remain as president of Real Madrid for another four years, until 2029.