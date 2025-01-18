Chelsea submit new €12m offer for Spanish winger

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chelsea had failed in their first attempt to sign talented winger Yeremay Hernandez, with a €10m offer having been turned down by Deportivo La Coruna. However, the Premier League giants have not been deterred, and they have now returned with a new proposal.

As per Relevo, the new bid received by Deportivo is €12m, which is closer to their asking price for Yeremay. It’s also reported that Cesc Fabregas’ Como have also made an offer for the 22-year-old, albeit it is lower than Chelsea’s. Meanwhile, Napoli have also registered their interest as a possible replacement for the now-departed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

It is not certain that Yeremay sees out the remainder of the season at Deportivo if an offer is accepted, as Chelsea could reject a loan back request in favour of sending him to sister club Strasbourg until the summer. That will surely be a consideration for the Segunda side, as they need him for their fight against relegation.