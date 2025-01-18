Cesc Fabregas offers fresh Ansu Fati transfer update

Barcelona are open to letting Ansu Fati leave the club this month.

Despite his return to fitness at the end of 2024, the Spain international is not in Hansi Flick’s plans, ahead of a busy start to 2025.

Flick confirmed he is willing to keep Fati in the squad, if an exit deal cannot be agreed, but the club prefer an exit.

With Fati still viewed as long-term prospect in Catalonia, so the likelihood hints at a loan departure, with options on the table in La Liga and Serie A.

The latest rumours have linked him with a move to join for La Blaugrana star Cesc Fabregas at Como as part of his ambitious project in Italy.

Despite already bringing in Jean Butez, Assane Diao and Maxence Caqueret on permanent deals, Fabregas has rejected the link to Fati, claiming the rumours ‘are just not true’ – via Diario Sport.

Fabregas’ firmness has severed the link with Fati as Barcelona look elsewhere for a suitable loan.