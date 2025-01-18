Carlo Ancelotti hits back at Diego Simeone after “not surprising” comments

Real Madrid have been dealing with criticism in the last few days after their midweek victory over Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey, during which many believe that they benefitted from refereeing decisions – especially one in particular.

On Friday, Simeone reacted to Real Madrid’s victory over Celta, which was shrouded in controversy after the visitors were not awarded a penalty in the build-up to Los Blancos’ opener. The Atletico Madrid head coach called it “not surprising”, and in his own press conference (via Diario AS), Carlo Ancelotti issued a response.

“These are things that are said for the gallery. The whole football world is aware of what Real Madrid represents in its 125 years of history. I guess they are thorns that hurt.”

Ancelotti was speaking to the media ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga fixture against Las Palmas, and he gave his assessment of his side’s standing ahead of the match.

“You have to compete in all league games. The second part of the season begins, we are close to the first and we have to get points.”