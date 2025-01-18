Barcelona suffer familiar Getafe fate in La Liga title blow

Barcelona dropped more points in the La Liga title race as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Getafe.

La Blaugrana end the weekend five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid who lost away at Leganes in a blow to their own title tilt.

A draw on the road at Getafe continues a familiar pattern, with a fourth successive league draw in the south of Madrid, after three straight 0-0 ties.

France star Jules Kounde bundled the visitors into an early lead before Mauro Arambarri levelled before the break.

The expected Barcelona revival never emerged after the restart, as Getafe created the better chances, but failed to punish some slack Barcelona defending.

Substitute Frenkie de Jong almost snatched a win for Barcelona in the dying stages but the Dutch star was denied from distance.

Barcelona return to UEFA Champions League action in midweek, as they aim to seal a last 16 place, away at Benfica on January 21.

