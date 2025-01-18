Barcelona suffer blow in hopes to secure €10m transfer windfall in January

Barcelona need money in order to make signings this month, and a possible source of revenue is the sale of Oscar Mingueza, who is at Celta Vigo. The 25-year-old has attracted strong interest from Aston Villa, and while it had looked likely that a move to the Premier League would be on the cards, this is not the case anymore.

Aston Villa are about to sign Andres Garcia from Levante, and as per Sport, this will see their interest in Mingueza come to an end. While this is good news for Celta, whose chances of retaining him until the summer have increased exponentially, it’s bad for Barcelona, who have a 50% sell-on clause that they were hoping to activate.

However, not all hope is lost for Barcelona. RB Leipzig are still keen on Mingueza, and they are willing to pay his €20m release clause, although the player himself is not as keen on a move to the Bundesliga side.