Barcelona squad receive golden gifts from teammate before Spanish Super Cup success

Last weekend was raucous for Barcelona, as they thumped Real Madrid 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup. Celebrations were hefty, and for Hansi Flick’s squad, it was made slightly more special by Raphinha.

As per Relevo, the Brazilian attacker gifted his teammates a gold watch before the final against Real Madrid, and given that they won the showpiece event in Saudi Arabia, it ended up working out as a “present” for the first team squad.

I Design Gold partnered with Raphinha to give out the watches, and they also came together to provide Lamine Yamal with a gold-plated iPhone after the 17-year-old sensation took him the Golden Boy award a couple of months ago.

There appears to be a very good team spirit within Barcelona, and cases like this certainly help with that strong bond being built. If it can last, good things could happen to the Catalans between now and the end of the season.