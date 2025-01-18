Barcelona confirm defender’s long-awaited return after injury hell

Barcelona will be without Inigo Martinez for the next few weeks after his injury against Real Madrid, but there is some good news for Hansi Flick ahead of the Catalans’ first La Liga match of 2025, which is against Getafe on Saturday.

He will not be able to call upon the services of one central defender, but another is available for the first time since August as Barcelona have confirmed that Andreas Christensen is part of their matchday squad for the trip to the Coliseum.

Christensen has been an important miss for Barcelona, even though there has been a lot of discussion about his possible exit during his time on the sidelines, which was extended because of two surgeries on his Achilles.

Christensen is unlikely to start against Getafe, although there could be a chance of an appearance depending on the game situation. Regardless, he will have an opportunity to feature for Barcelona in the coming weeks, of that there is no doubt.