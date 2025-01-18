Barcelona expect to close major player agreement next week

Barcelona are hopeful of making a signing in the coming weeks, but the most significant piece of business could instead be a contract renewal, that being Ronald Araujo’s. The Uruguayan defender had looked destined to leave the Catalan giants this month, but after a major U-turn earlier in the week, he looks set to stay.

It has been reported that Araujo is now set to sign a new contract at Barcelona, and according to MD, club officials are confident that it will be agreed next week. This new deal would feature a significant wage increase, while his release clause would also be lowered to an amount that is more achievable for interested clubs.

Araujo sees his current deal expire at the end of next season, although Barcelona will look to lock down his future at the club as soon as possible. As things stand, they are confident, although Juventus could make another move in the coming days.