Aston Villa to make offer for €25m La Liga defender

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Levante right-back Andres Garcia, and once that’s completed, they will move to their next deal, which will be for another defender located in Spain.

It was reported earlier this week that Aston Villa had registered their interest in Bade, and now, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Premier League side will up their pursuit of the 24-year-old in the coming days, now that they will have space in the squad with the impending departure of ex-Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

🟣🔵 Aston Villa are prepared to advance on Loïc Badé deal as top target with Diego Carlos leaving, plan confirmed. Meanwhile, Villa now consider deal sealed for Andrés Garcia for €7m from Levante, all done and also medical booked. ↩️ Nedeljkovic can leave on loan. pic.twitter.com/RobQyPTMKA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2025

Bade has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs over the last few months, but it is Aston Villa that are most likely to agree a deal with Sevilla, who are open to a sale due to their well-documented financial problems.

It’s been reported in recent weeks that an offer of €25m would be enough to convince Sevilla to part ways with Bade now – this is a figure that would certainly be very affordable for Aston Villa.