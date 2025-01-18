Alejandro Balde hits out at racist abuse in Getafe

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde confirmed he was racially abused by Getafe fans.

La Blaugrana slipped to a fourth successive draw at the Estadio Coliseum as they continued to struggle against the battling hosts.

A lack of attacking potency was the key issue for Barcelona as flagged up by Hansi Flick in his post game interview.

The draw leaves Barcelona five points adrift of the La Liga summit on a frustrating night for Flick.

The former Bayern Munich head coach indicated his annoyance at certain incidents involving home fans, but declined to be drawn on details after the game.

Defender Balde was clearer on the matter as he confirmed match referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes activated a La Liga protocol on racist chanting with a stadium tannoy warning made.

“I was subjected to racist abuse in the first half. It shouldn’t happen anymore. Now I want to focus on the incoming Champions League match,” as per quotes from Marca.

“I told the referee and he activated the protocol. Now we have to try to forget it.”

Flick backed up Balde’s comments, claiming there is ‘no room for this in football or life’, with La Liga expected to offer an update on a potential sanctions for Getafe in the coming days.