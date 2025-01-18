Ajax move goes up in smoke as La Liga starlet set for three-month injury absence

Ajax and Celtic have both been after Raul Moro in recent weeks, although it is now almost certain that neither will be signing him in January.

Real Valladolid have been prepared to sell Moro this month in order to raise funds for much-needed signings, although that plan has gone up in smoke over the last 24 hours. As per MD, the 22-year-old winger sustained a broken collarbone during Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Espanyol, for which surgery will be required.

As a result, Moro will not be available for the next 2-3 months, which is a hammer blow for Valladolid in more ways than one. Because of this, a sale is practically ruled out, while they will also be without him for many crucial matches.

Valladolid had been hoping to raise €10m with Moro’s sale, but that will not happen now. It remains to be seen whether a sale is considered again in the summer, when his asking price could be lower – depending on whether La Pucela are still in La Liga.