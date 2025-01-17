If the Real Valladolid fans were critical of departed manager Paulo Pezzolano, his replacement Diego Cocca was arguably just as harsh this week. The Argentine coach inspired a 1-0 win over Real Betis last week, and his side have a crucial relegation six-pointer this week against Espanyol.

Cocca was interviewed by CyLTV earlier in the week, and made it clear he was starting from scratch. “The players didn’t know what to do on the field with the ball or how to move on the pitch at a tactical level,” Relevo quote.

They credit Cocca with a clear shift in attitude at Pucela, and note that the likes of Marcos Andre are particularly committed now. On the other hand, Kenedy and Darwin Machis look likely to remain on the outside looking in, with little sign of a return to action.

Valladolid go into the Espanyol game with 15 points, sitting second-bottom, but with a chance to get out of the drop zone if they beat Los Pericos. With rumours linking star winger Raul Moro to Ajax, the concern will be that his departure could significantly hinder their survival bid.