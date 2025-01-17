Real Madrid veteran issues fixture schedule complaint

Real Madrid return to La Liga action this weekend as the defending champions host Las Palmas on Sunday.

Los Blancos were forced into extra time in midweek, as they eventually battled out a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey last 16, to add extra minutes to the tank.

An extended night against the Galicians ins Madrid comes on the back of two Supercup matches in Saudi Arabia plus travelling to and from the Middle East.

A packed schedule shows no immediate signs of easing for Carlo Ancelotti’s team with four games on the schedule before the end of January.

La Liga’s infamous track record for late announcements on start times has been criticised by Ancelotti again this season and that sentiment was echoed by right back Lucas Vazquez.

“We’ve talked about it several times. I think we’ve played 80 or 90% of our games at 9pm, against Celta it was 9:30, plus extra time, now we play on Sunday at 4.15pm,” as per reports from Relevo.

“There’s little time to recover but that’s what we have to do. We have to keep an eye on this, for the good of football and for the players, we have to rest, it’s very important.”

Real Madrid’s final three games of the month all kick off at 9pm CET including UEFA Champions League ties with RB Salzburg and Stade Brest as they aim for the last 16 in February.