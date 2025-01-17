Real Madrid ready to test Arsenal over defensive star in 2025

Real Madrid are expected to leave the majority of their transfer business until the summer window.

Los Blancos have traditionally opted against big January moves and that pattern is set to continue in 2025.

With the injury situation improving at Valdebebas, the focus is on securing key targets, with flexibility until the end of the campaign.

Defensive duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies remain the priority with the pair closing in over decisions on renewals at Liverpool and Bayern Munich or a move to Madrid.

Alongside potential new faces in the full back spots, Arsenal star William Saliba is back on the agenda as a long-term target, to bolster the centre of defence.

As per reports from French outlet Footmercato, Real Madrid are watching his contract situation closely at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal up in 2027.

If Saliba opts against signing a new contract this summer, Arsenal could reassess their position on the 23-year-old, with his current valuation set at around €80m.