Real Madrid stars back teammate over Bernabeu boos

The Real Madrid squad have rallied behind Aurelien Tchouameni following recent criticism of his performances.

The France international was singled out for social media abuse following Los Blancos’ Spanish Supercup final hammering by Barcelona.

The fallout from the loss in Jeddah indicated Tchouameni could lose his place in the starting XI or at least be moved back into midfield.

Tchouameni has covered solidly at centre back, due key injury absences, and he started in midfield in the midweek 5-2 Copa del Rey win over Celta Vigo.

However, an at times nervous display led to some boos from the home crowd, as Tchouameni battled on through extra time.

He made clear reference to his recent struggles – and potentially to the Bernabeu boo boys with a post match Instagram update of ‘What doesn’t kill you…’

His comment was backed up by messages of support from Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez as the squad look to stick together ahead of a busy run of games this month.