Real Madrid hit with another blow as midfielder is injured in Copa del Rey

Real Madrid scraped through their Copa del Rey clash with Celta Vigo on Thursday night, and while they ran out 5-2 winners, the Galicians pushed them all the way. That victory came at a cost.

Los Blancos have confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga has suffered a hamstring injury, and Marca say that it will keep the French midfielder out for a total of three weeks. The Frenchman has been battling with physical issues at various points this season, and came on for the final third of the match against Celta, shifting to left-back when Fran Garcia was replaced in the final stages of the 90 minutes.

It is another blow for Ancelotti, who will be forced to lean on Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric all the more. Camavinga will miss Real Madrid’s Liga clashes with Las Palmas (H), Real Valladolid (A) and Espanyol (A), as well as their remaining Champions League group phase games against RB Salzburg (H) and Brest (A). The saving grace for Carlo Ancelotti is that he should be back in time for the Madrid derby on the 8th or 9th of February at the Bernabeu.