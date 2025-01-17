Few players have signed 9.5-year deals, and it is rarer still that a top player would commit their future to one club for that long. Yet Manchester City have managed just that with Erling Haaland, who today penned a deal until 2034.

That would appear to tie him down for much of his career, and Marca admit that he is currently fully focused on winning trophies with Manchester City. It does not hurt that he will be earning well in excess of half a million euros per week, and €3.5k per hour.

However they do say that the ‘small print’ in his contract means Haaland still has his future in his hands. While they do explicitly state that there is no release clause in the contract, Haaland’s agents have devised a ‘formula’ for him to leave the club, should he desire and City agree to it. They note that it is only valid for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, and would still include a hefty price tag.

Given the vagueness of the wording, it is hard to evaluate just what that formula might be. It would be a surprise if agent Rafaela Pimienta had relinquished control of her client’s future for such a long period without an exit route though. Previously in interviews, Pimienta has commented that they aim to ensure their clients are the masters of their own destiny.