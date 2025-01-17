Real Betis could make a bold loan move for Manchester United winger Antony this month.

The Brazil international is not expected to feature in Ruben Amorim’s plans for the remainder of the campaign after a mixed stint in Manchester.

The 24-year-old completed an £82m move to Old Trafford in 2022 under former boss Erik ten Hag but he continues to struggle in the Premier League.

No league starts this season, under Ten Hag or Amorim, indicates his lack of impact and the club want to offload.

However, his massive wages are a barrier to any exit deal, with the Sao Paulo-born speedster reportedly earning a whopping £200,000 per week.

United’s new owners are keen to get rid of a host of big-earning stars, to bring in some financial balance, but Real Betis will wait before making an offer.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Los Verdiblancos will only consider a six-month deal, if the Red Devils cover a minimum of 50% of his salary for the rest of the season.