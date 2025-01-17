NFL confirm first team to feature at Santiago Bernabeu in Spain game

The NFL have confirmed that the Miami Dolphins will be one of the sides to feature in the first ever american football game in Spain. The game will take place at Real Madrid’s newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu.

Spain will be the sixth country to host an NFL game, with Brazil featuring in their international series this September. With a large Spanish-speaking fanbase, the Dolphins were rumoured to be one of the sides that would be involved, and that has been confirmed. Diario AS report that the working date they have for next year is the 16th of November, although that is not yet confirmed.

¡Nos vemos en Madrid! 🇪🇸 We will be hosting the NFL’s first game in Madrid next season. pic.twitter.com/vfBltXlzkR — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 17, 2025

Miami have nine potential opponents next year, and one of the following will be headed to the Spanish capital: New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game is set to be the first of many NFL games in Spain if all goes to plan, with plans for all 32 teams to play one game abroad eventually per season. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also expected to bid for games at the renovated Camp Nou when it is complete, and the Metropolitano.