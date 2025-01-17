When Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain, uniting the Argentine with Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe, it looked as if it could be one of the most fearsome attacks seen the history of football. Yet it did not take long for things to go wrong, and Neymar has given an insight into why.

Early on in Mbappe and Neymar’s time together in Paris, the pair were said to have a good relationship with each other. But things deteriorated after the arrival of Messi, in Neymar’s words, due to the jealousy of the current Real Madrid forward.

“Mbappe was not annoying! When Messi came, I think he became a little jealous… I had my things with him, we had a little fight. He was a boy that in the beginning was key, I used to call him ‘Golden Boy’, I was spoke to him, played around with him, told him he’d be one of the best, I always help, always had conversations with him.”

“When Leo arrived, he became a little jealous. He didn’t want to share me with anyone! [laughs] That’s how the fights started, the change in behaviour.”

His quotes were carried by Fabrizio Romano from an interview with Romario, and Neymar continued on to suggest that it impacted their chances of winning things with PSG.

The Brazilian was recently left out of Al-Hilal’s squad for the rest of the season, meaning that he will only be able to play for them in the Asian Champions League until the summer, when his contract expires. So far he has only played 7 games for the Saudi Arabian giants since joining from PSG.