Kylian Mbappe calls out Real Madrid fans in Copa del Rey clash with Celta Vigo

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was one of the few players that walked out of the Santiago Bernabeu on the good side of the fans, but they were not in his good books.

The French forward opened the scoring following a controversial no-call for a Celta Vigo penalty, and celebrated wildly in front of the fans, and on his own. As per Cadena SER, he could be seen shouting ‘You don’t whistle the badge’.

Mbappe was referencing various periods where Los Blancos were whistled, but in particular teammates Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy were receiving plenty of stick. Further ammunition was given to the idea that Mbappe was not happy by his Instagram story later that night.

Tchouameni and Mbappe have a close relationship from their time at the national team, but the former Paris Saint-Germain is likely fighting a losing battle. Real Madrid’s fans are known as the most fickle in football, and even manager Carlo Ancelotti ‘accepted’ the whistles.

 

Copa del Rey Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid

