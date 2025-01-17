Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was one of the few players that walked out of the Santiago Bernabeu on the good side of the fans, but they were not in his good books.

The French forward opened the scoring following a controversial no-call for a Celta Vigo penalty, and celebrated wildly in front of the fans, and on his own. As per Cadena SER, he could be seen shouting ‘You don’t whistle the badge’.

💥¡Del posible penalti a favor del Celta al golazo de Mbappé en la siguiente jugada!#LaCopaRTVE #CopaDelRey 📺https://t.co/vNjeKQ7ha5 pic.twitter.com/AQVIVuXf7y — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) January 16, 2025

Mbappe was referencing various periods where Los Blancos were whistled, but in particular teammates Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy were receiving plenty of stick. Further ammunition was given to the idea that Mbappe was not happy by his Instagram story later that night.

"You don't play with the badge… Hala Madrid!" Kylian #Mbappe's post on Instagram last night. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/AMImPwhReo — Football España (@footballespana_) January 17, 2025

Tchouameni and Mbappe have a close relationship from their time at the national team, but the former Paris Saint-Germain is likely fighting a losing battle. Real Madrid’s fans are known as the most fickle in football, and even manager Carlo Ancelotti ‘accepted’ the whistles.