It looked as if Ronald Araujo would be remaining at Barcelona for at least the remainder of the season, but Juventus are set on torpedoing those plans. The Bianconeri are planning a fresh approach.

Following talks with Sporting Director Deco, Araujo had supposedly decided to stay at the club until the summer, with fresh contract talks on the horizon. One of the reasons that Araujo had been convinced was that Juventus, the primary club making moves for him, had not presented a sufficient offer. However Sport carry information from both GdS and Tuttosport that states that Andrea Cambiaso’s proposed move to Manchester City could change that.

Gabri Veiga: "I'm a big fan of Barça's football." @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 17, 2025

With Cambiaso planned as a €65m signing by Pep Guardiola, the influx of cash will allow Juventus to raise their offer from €50m to €70m for Araujo. Previously it was reported that Barcelona’s asking price would be €60-70m, but the centre-back will have the final say on any move.

Araujo’s agents were set to land in Barcelona this week for talks over a new deal, with Arsenal also thought to interested. Another of the reasons that Deco had used to persuade Araujo was to include an ‘accessible’ release clause, but if the Bianconeri meet their demands, it looks as if Araujo’s resolve will be tested.