“I don’t know what you’re surprised about” – Diego Simeone on controversial Real Madrid win

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has not disguised his disdain for Real Madrid’s controversial win ove Celta Vigo, noting that Los Blancos getting favourable decisions is the status quo.

Los Blancos made their way through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo, but the opening goal of the game came in highly debatable circumstances. Kylian Mbappe scored the goal in the same play that Celta Vigo were not awarded what they believed was a clear penalty. The referee was not called to look at the incident by the VAR screen.

Simeone was asked for his opinion on the matter.

“I didn’t watch yesterday’s game. They told me episodes that happened as have been going on for a hundred years. I don’t know what surprises you…”

Diego Simeone: “Regarding Lemar, I’m very happy because he always shows what it means to start over. Injuries didn’t let him, but I was very happy because we need him. Let’s see if we can help him help us.” pic.twitter.com/BZcMBNSBNJ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 17, 2025

With Atletico top of the table, Simeone was asked whether his ‘game by game’ approach could be seen as ‘unambitious’. “Yes, sure, it’s not very ambitious,” he noted laughing.

Simeone was also asked about the possibility of transfer business in January, to which he replied to Diario AS simply “Leganes.” He was a little more forthcoming on the future of left-back Reinildo Mandava.

“We have not spoken about it, as you mentioned, by talking to Miguel [Angel Gil Marin] and [Carlos] Bucero. In the same way that Javi [Galan] didn’t have minutes and didn’t play. Today it is Reinildo’s turn to go through this stage, who is always prepared for whatever is asked of him. He knows what this situation is and is 100% committed to the team. I’m calm. I know that he is a boy who will no doubt help us when we need him.”