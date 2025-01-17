Ever since it became clear that Erling Haaland would be leaving Borussia Dortmund, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have kept a close eye on his availability. However a new 9.5-year deal with Manchester City would seem to end any imminent hopes of that.

The Norwegian striker has committed his long-term future to City until 2034. According to Fabrizio Romano, the contract will include a release clause, yet to be revealed, but only for a major fee. The deal will reportedly be the highest salary in football history, as per Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔵 Erling Haaland has signed new deal at Manchester City valid until June 2034! The agreement is valid for 9.5 years, as revealed by @David_Ornstein — with record salary for City 🇳🇴🤝🏻 ℹ️ There will be release clause valid from 2029 but only available at very high numbers. pic.twitter.com/yHOZrKymfm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2025

That could be the one back door that Real Madrid may hope to exploit down the line. Agent Rafaela Pimienta has always noted that if her client wants to move, then they will give Haaland the chance to do so. There were reports of Los Blancos still hoping to unite Haaland and Kylian Mbappe at some point.

🚨🔵 Erling Haaland’s new deal at Man City until June 2034 will also include a record salary. The highest ever at City, one of highest ever in Premier League and football (!) history. The release clause (previous ones are removed) is only valid from 2024 but very high numbers. pic.twitter.com/SXEkIQG3uO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2025

Barcelona are the side in desperate need of a number nine, as Robert Lewandowski’s career winds down, but Haaland appears to be well out of their reach financially. Haaland has always been cited as President Joan Laporta’s dream signing for the position, but that seems far-fetched now.