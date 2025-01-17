Erling Haaland
Barcelona Real Madrid

Huge Erling Haaland deal staves off Real Madrid and Barcelona from Manchester City star

Ever since it became clear that Erling Haaland would be leaving Borussia Dortmund, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have kept a close eye on his availability. However a new 9.5-year deal with Manchester City would seem to end any imminent hopes of that.

The Norwegian striker has committed his long-term future to City until 2034. According to Fabrizio Romano, the contract will include a release clause, yet to be revealed, but only for a major fee. The deal will reportedly be the highest salary in football history, as per Fabrizio Romano.

That could be the one back door that Real Madrid may hope to exploit down the line. Agent Rafaela Pimienta has always noted that if her client wants to move, then they will give Haaland the chance to do so. There were reports of Los Blancos still hoping to unite Haaland and Kylian Mbappe at some point.

Barcelona are the side in desperate need of a number nine, as Robert Lewandowski’s career winds down, but Haaland appears to be well out of their reach financially. Haaland has always been cited as President Joan Laporta’s dream signing for the position, but that seems far-fetched now.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Erling Haaland Manchester City Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News