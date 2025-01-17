Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told the press that he hopes Ronald Araujo signs a new contract with the club, amid further speculation over his future. The Uruguayan defender has supposedly been persuaded not to leave for an offer from Juventus, but the Bianconeri are to come back with an improved bid for Barcelona.

Flick told the press the same thing he told them on Wednesday, when he was asked if it was important not to weaken the squad with the loss of Araujo.

“As I said, he has 1.5 years left on his contact, and I hope for the club, for the team, for me, maybe after that, I hope that he signs a new deal. You can see in training, on the pitch, he’s different. He’s one of the best defenders for sure, and he has a lot of potential, and can play better.”

Flick refused to be drawn into talk of signings either, with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford also linked with Barcelona heavily of late.

“I am happy with the players. We only have three players out, Inigo, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. We worked really well with the medical staff and the fitness coaches, tomorrow Andreas Christensen is back, so that’s good news. It’s Deco’s job, but I’m happy with the squad.”

The Barcelona manager was also asked about the controversial non-penalty decision during Celta Vigo’s 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, and if he wanted to face Los Blancos in the quarter-finals.

“We don’t have any wishes for the Cup, because you can’t change it. And the game… I saw it, and I don’t have anything to say about it.”

The draw for the Copa del Rey will take place on Monday, with all of the big three remaining in the competition. Barcelona take on Getafe at the Coliseum at 21:00 CEST on Saturday night, as they try to reduce the gap to the Madrid sides at the top of the table.