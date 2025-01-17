If there was speculation over Ansu Fati‘s future at Barcelona prior to Hansi Flick’s press conference on Friday, the German manager did little to quiet talk that he could be on the move in the January transfer market. Deprived of game time, Fati has been keen to stay at Barcelona this season, but has been left out of Barcelona’s last three matchday squads.

Flick admitted that he had discussed Fati’s role with him in the squad, and said that he had been nothing but honest with the 22-year-old forward. He made it clear he was happy for Fati to remain at the club too.

“For me it’s always important that I be honest with the players, and I was totally honest with Ansu. Of course, it’s his decision, and we spoke about different possibilities, and different ways we can handle the situation.”

“If he wants to stay here, that’s OK, he’s from La Masia, he grew up here, and we will take care of him. And he can maybe come back like we want to see him.”

It was notable that the German coach emphasized the meritocracy in his squad though.

“This is professional football, the performance it counts. Our job is to help the players, and we try to improve them, and make them better, with Ansu, and not just him. I like to help him.”

Flick was also asked directly whether he would open the door for a departure if Fati came to him to ask for one, be it on loan or permanently.

“To think about things, it doesn’t happen at the moment. It’s not my way. When he came to me, and he speak to me, when he came to me, and speaks with me about his chances, I will be honest with him. It’s not worth thinking about.”

Previously when asked about Fati’s exclusion from matchday squads, Flick had said that he has not seen 100% from the injury-prone striker since he came back from his last hamstring injury. This season Fati has been on the pitch for just 186 minutes, and has been linked with a loan switch to either Real Betis or Girona.