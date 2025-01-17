Bayern Munich send scouts to La Liga to watch talented 20-year-old

Valencia talent Cristhian Mosquera has caught the eye ever since he came into the side, blessed with pace, strength and difficult to beat. The 20-year-old looks as if he could be on the move this summer, and European giants are lining up for him.

According to Relevo, Bayern Munich have sent scouts to Spain to watch Mosquera in action for Los Che. He is one of the options they are evaluating for a summer move, but AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are set to battle it out with them for his signature.

🚨 BREAKING: Josema Giménez and Clement Lenglet are back in training with the team. Josema’s integration will be gradual.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/3HwCakucpg — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 17, 2025

Mosquera was in talks over a new deal with Valencia, but those talks have hit the buffers as Valencia refused to include a €25m release clause in his deal. With his current contract up in 2026, and Mosquera keen to see out the season, it looks as if an exit will occur in July or August.

Mosquera has had a less successful campaign this year, as have all of Valencia’s talented youngsters, but was an integral part of Ruben Baraja’s defence last season, which was one of the more impressive units in the division. So far this season Mosquera has played 22 games, missing just 10 minutes of Los Che’s La Liga showings.