Bayern Munich chief confirms Alphonso Davies contract talks continue

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl says that negotiations for Alphonso Davies continue, after reports that his agent would be holding fresh talks with other suitors.

Agent Nedal Huoseh was in Munich over the past week for negotiations, and despite reports of progress, left Bavaria today without an agreement on a new deal. It has opened the door for his other suitors, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and primarily Real Madrid to move for him. Eberl remains positive on the prospect of a new contract though.

“Patience is not one of my qualities. The talks are good and open, discussions are part of that. It’s legitimate.”

“We’ll continue to try to make the best decision. The talks are still ongoing,” he stated, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

🚨 Bayern director Max Eberl on Alphonso Davies new deal: “Patience is not one of my qualities. The talks are good and open, discussions are part of that. It's legitimate”. “We'll continue to try to make the best decision. The talks are still ongoing”. pic.twitter.com/trYvZPiHiO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2025

Reports in Spain say that Los Blancos are much more positive about their prospects of signing Davies, after talks did not come to fruition this week. The 24-year-old left-back agreed terms with Real Madrid early last year, but with Bayern increasing their offer significantly, their attitude has been much more pessimistic. It is believed that there is a difference of €1-2m between Bayern and Davies’ camp, but their offer has also been described as final.