Barcelona hold meeting with Ronald Araujo over new contract

Barcelona are closer to securing a new contract with star defender Ronald Araujo, after a meeting took place between Sporting Director Deco and the Uruguayan’s agents on Friday afternoon. Araujo looked set to depart this week, but talks with Deco appear to have persuaded him to stay until at least the summer.

Significant progress has been made towards a new deal say Sport, who say that the renewal could be closed as soon as next week. Despite a possible Juventus offer of €70m, their information is that Araujo will be at Barcelona for the foreseeable. Relevo back up this information, who say that the deal is verbally agreed, and will be put into writing next week, citing Hansi Flick and Araujo’s teammates key in persuading him to stay.

Breaking: Juventus have not given up on Ronald Araújo. They're preparing an offer worth €70m. The soap opera isn't yet over. Via @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 17, 2025

That is contradicted by Marca, who say that while negotiations over a new deal have made progress, by no means is it done, and there is still plenty to be negotiated. One of the key questions is how long he will renew his deal for, and whether it will have a release clause in it.

Supposedly one of the shifts that brought Araujo this far was Deco’s promise of a reduced release clause. This would allow him an exit route, should he again feel the desire to want to leave the club. The Uruguayan is keen to have a deal on par with Barcelona’s other stars, and a key role, which could have an impact on Jonathan Tah’s future.