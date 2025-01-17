Barcelona’s main obsession in the transfer market continues to be the left-wing spot, and it appears that Luis Diaz remains near the top of their shortlist. After pursuing Nico Williams this past summer, the Blaugrana could make an attempt to sign the 28-year-old.

According to Sport, with Xavi Hernandez out of the picture, Luis Diaz has moved up their shortlist, and now is their number one priority for the position. Sporting Director Deco was always more partisan to a move for Diaz, and believes that his character and ability to work in tight spaces gives him an edge over Williams. In his eyes, Williams needs more of an open pitch to be effective.

Antena 2 in Colombia, also quoted by the Catalan daily, say that Barcelona have expressed to Liverpool an intention to make an offer for Diaz in the summer. Liverpool have cautiously opened contract talks with Diaz in recent months, with his current deal up in 2027, but there have been no advances, with a major gap between the two sides in terms of money.

Supposedly the total deal for Williams, including salary, would set Barcelona back around €100m, while Diaz’s transfer would cost around €70m. It is not yet known what his salary demands would be.

Clearly, Diaz is six years older than Williams, which means Barcelona are unlikely to be able to get much of a re-sale value for Diaz if they could sign either of them. It may be worth taking reports that Barcelona intend to make an offer in the summer with a pinch of salt, as links always tend to appear during negotiations.