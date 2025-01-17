Barcelona drop El Clasico hint in Camp Nou season ticket update

Barcelona have updated season ticket holders on their plan to return to the Camp Nou in 2025.

La Blaugrana fans have seen a series of delays in construction work disrupt a planned move back to their iconic home.

However, as speculation mounts over when exactly Barcelona will play their first home match there, the club have confirmed their plans.

Season ticket holders have been told their ‘Season Pass’ will be extended until April 23 at Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys.

That comes following talks with the company who manage their temporary base and will include the clash with Mallorca on that date with tickets valid for Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League games in between.

Barcelona also confirmed members who purchased the pass for the Spotify Camp Nou will be included, adjusting the price for them.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the latest news means Barcelona are gearing up for a first game back at the Camp Nou as a potential title decider against Real Madrid on May 11.