Atletico Madrid set for €20m influx as deal for midfielder is activated

Atletico Madrid are set for an economic boost in the January transfer window, with Arthur Vermeeren‘s departure to be confirmed. The Belgian talent did not convince Diego Simeone in his six months at the club, but RB Leipzig have seen enough to spend on him.

🚨 BREAKING: Josema Giménez and Clement Lenglet are back in training with the team. Josema’s integration will be gradual.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/3HwCakucpg — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 17, 2025

Leipzig loaned Vermeeren in the summer from Atletico for a fee of €3m, but had included a €20m buy clause. As per Fabrizio Romano, the German side have decided to activate that clause, meaning it will be a sound piece of business for Los Colchoneros making a cool €5m profit in the space of a year for a player that Simeone was not keen on.

⚪️🔴🔐 RB Leipzig have activated the buy clause for Arthur Vermeeren, now 100% Leipzig player on permanent deal. €20m fee to Atlético Madrid. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/b7bnDOQEe8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2025

This season Vermeeren has played 22 times for Leipzig, giving a single assist, earning a starting spot as the season has gone on. Last year for Atletico the 19-year-old played just 160 minutes in five games, having arrived in January. Reportedly Vermeeren was a signing made primarily by now departed Sporting Director Andrea Berta – this summer they also moved for Conor Gallagher, but further reporting has claimed that midfield is their priority if they do make a move in January.