Athletic Club confirm departure of midfielder on a free to Argentina

Former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has left Athletic Club on a free to join Boca Juniors. The Basque midfielder rescinded the six months left on his contract to head to Buenos Aires.

Ander Herrera has rescinded his contract with #AthleticClub. He has signed with Boca Juniors.pic.twitter.com/nicfAY3SRi — Football España (@footballespana_) January 17, 2025

Manager Ernesto Valverde had confirmed during the week that Herrera had told him of his desire to move to Boca, one which was fulfilled on Friday. Los Leones announced his exit on a free, shortly before Boca made the move official. He follows in the footsteps of ex-teammate Iker Muniain, who signed with San Lorenzo last summer.

Los sueños están para cumplirse ✨ pic.twitter.com/zrL3QxXfxH — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) January 17, 2025

In total, Herrera has played 189 games for Athletic, 61 of which in his second spell, lasting years. The 35-year-old has penned a 1.5 year contract with Boca, and fulfils a dream he had previously noted. Part of Athletic’s Copa del Rey-winning side, that was the highlight of his return. It has caused some disappointed at Real Zaragoza, his first club, and where he had noted that he wanted to return in the final years of his career.