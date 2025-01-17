Aston Villa close deal for 21-year-old Spanish right-back

After weeks of being linked to a variety of Spanish right-backs, Aston Villa appear to have moved for their option. Levante right-back Andres Garcia is set to be their next signing, according to multiple reports.

Garcia, 21, has been in fine form for Levante this season, starting all 22 of their games in Segunda. He also has 3 goals and 3 assists to his name so far. Relevo report that Aston Villa have agreed a €7m deal for Garcia, which could rise by €2m in variables and will see the Valencian side retain a 15% sell-on clause.

Sporting CP and Real Betis were interested in Garcia, but Villa’s offer far outstrips theirs, and as such he will be headed to Birmingham. Levante had been keen to keep him on loan for the rest of the season, but the move will be immediate, with Garcia set for a serious wage hike.

Villa had been linked to the likes of Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza and Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu, with €20m and €25m release clauses respectively. It will be a blow for Barcelona too, who were hoping to earn €10m from their own 50% sell-on clause in Mingueza’s contract, and thus fund some January business.