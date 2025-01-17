Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms to sign Martin Zubimendi in 2025.

The Gunners have turned their attention to the Basque playmaker as part of a squad refresh in the coming months.

Reports from FootballTransfers.com have indicated an agreement is in place to see Zubimendi make the move to North London following weeks of contract talks.

As part of the negotiations, Arsenal are rumoured to be ready to double Zubimendi’s current wages to around €80,000 (£75,000) per week, and pay his €60m release clause.

Zubimendi has previously opted against a Premier League move but former La Real teammate Mikel Merino has been working to persuade him over joining Arsenal.

However, despite Arsenal’s best efforts to speed up the process, Zubimendi is not expected to leave San Sebastian in the January window, with a summer switch the best route for all parties.

The likely prospect of Arsenal being able to offer UEFA Champions League football next season is also a vital pull factor for the 25-year-old.