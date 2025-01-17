Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was relatively relaxed about his players being whistled by their own fans on Thursday night, as fans took out their frustrations following their 5-2 defeat to Barcelona. Los Blancos ran out 5-2 winners in extra time against Celta Vigo, but that did little to convince the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti’s own name was whistled before the match, and Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez also had a few whistles at points in the game. Meanwhile Ferland Mendy’s name being announced provoked the most ear-splitting whistles, as did Aurelien Tchouameni, who was whistled whenever he touched the ball.

“The Bernabeu whistled as a warning and when the game got complicated they pushed. When the Bernabeu lifts the noise, it is special for us.”

“It’s a wake-up call from the fans to the players and the coach. I find it acceptable given what happened against Barcelona. Afterwards the team reacted well, especially Tchouameni who played a great game,” Ancelotti reasoned.

“He has character, he returned to his position. He helped the centre-backs a lot defensively. He pressed well, supported well,” Ancelotti said of Tchouameni in particular.

The French midfielder posted on his Instagram later that night a picture with the caption ‘What doesn’t kill you…’, a phrase generally completed by ‘makes you stronger.’ In terms of what went wrong, Ancelotti had an explanation.

“When the game was almost over we conceded two goals and then the team reacted well in extra time. We played a good game until the 70th minute, we could have scored the third but it was offside and then we gave away the two goals. The reaction came of the team and in the end everything turned out well,” Ancelotti told Cadena Cope, explaining why the errors came from Eduardo Camavinga and then Raul Asencio.

“It was due to low tension at the end, we messed up an exit from the back with bad positioning and the game opened up. It can’t happen, we train not to make these mistakes and not slow down until the end.”

Los Blancos now face Las Palmas in another home game at the Bernabeu on Sunday, where they will be without Vinicius, who is suspended after his red card against Valencia.