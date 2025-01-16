Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has noted in his last two press conferences that Ansu Fati must show in training that he is improving and working hard in order to play football again. However the club are keen for him to accept a move in the January transfer window.

Fati, 22, has been advised by both the club and some of his camp to seek a loan move in order to get regular playing time. The La Masia product has featured for just 186 minutes this season under Flick. Sport report that Fati has offers from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the Premier League to try and kickstart his season, with both sides keen for more attacking options due to injuries. Equally Besiktas are the latest Turkish giant to be linked with Fati, and would be another option for him.

It should be noted that this information is yet to be confirmed in England. The one-time Barcelona prodigy is unlikely to be guaranteed a starting spot at any of the clubs mentioned, which would perhaps be an obstacle to convincing him to make the move. Flick has left him out of their last three matchday squads, which could certainly motivate a move.