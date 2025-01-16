WATCH: Real Madrid double their lead over Celta Vigo courtesy of Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid now have now foot in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey as they have doubled their advantage over Celta Vigo in their last 16 tie.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side at the Santiago Bernabeu, and his partner-in-crime Vinicius Junior has now got himself on the scoresheet just three minutes into the second half.

MBAPPÉ ➡️ BRAHIM ➡️ VINICIUS!! VINI DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR REAL MADRID TWO MINUTES INTO THE SECOND HALF 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZVlG2QLz6X — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 16, 2025

It’s very good play from Mbappe, whose ball in behind is controlled by Brahim Diaz, and he slips in Vinicius for his first goal of 2025. The Brazilian superstar will sit out Real Madrid’s next two La Liga matches due to suspension, but he has made his impact in this one.

Real Madrid should be able to see this contest out from here, although they will need to avoid any complacency creeping into their game. Nevertheless, they should in the quarter-final draw, barring any late collapse at the Bernabeu.